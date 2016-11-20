Overview

Dr. Navneet Sharda, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.



Dr. Sharda works at Cancer Care Centers in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.