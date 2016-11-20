See All Radiation Oncologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Navneet Sharda, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Navneet Sharda, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.

Dr. Sharda works at Cancer Care Centers in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    3509 E Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89121

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Navneet Sharda, MD
    • Radiation Oncology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083756381
    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Dr. Navneet Sharda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharda works at Cancer Care Centers in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Sharda’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.