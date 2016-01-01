Overview

Dr. Navneet Majhail, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Majhail works at TriStar Bone Marrow Transplant in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.