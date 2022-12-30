Dr. Navkirat Bajwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navkirat Bajwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navkirat Bajwa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Case Western Reserve Univ, Univ Hosps of Cleveland
Dr. Bajwa works at
Locations
Arizona integrated Neuro, Spine and Pain6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 180 Bldg A, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 322-5700Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bajwas continues to follow my progress more than a year after my neck fusion. I no longer live in AZ but we communicate with teleconferencing. This has been very reassuring for me since he is not replaceable in my opinion.
About Dr. Navkirat Bajwa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1568805174
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve Univ, Univ Hosps of Cleveland
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
