Overview

Dr. Navjot Ghotra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rajendra Hosp Patiala and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Ghotra works at CarePoint Health - Medical Group in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.