Dr. Navjot Ghotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navjot Ghotra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rajendra Hosp Patiala and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.
Locations
Carepoint Health Christ Hospital176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 795-8200
Navjot Ghotra, MD3185 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 239-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service! Dr. Ghotra and her staff are truly amazing! A very efficient doctor, accurate diagnosis and treatment. My husband and I felt very comfortable with her. She is very friendly and optimistic. I Highly recommend her you'd be in great hands. The positive attitude and wonderful personalities of everyone in the office really helped make my pregnancy a success. Thank you so much Dr. Ghotra and team for helping me throughout my pregnancy! You are a wonderful doctor and you have been a big reason that this pregnancy went so smoothly for me. You are incredibly kind, caring and understanding. Continue to be a blessing to others through your profession. God Bless! Forever Thankful and Grateful, Rheynacris, Jandy and our prince “ Rome Charles”
About Dr. Navjot Ghotra, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Rajendra Hosp Patiala
