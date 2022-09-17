See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Navjot Ghotra, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Navjot Ghotra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rajendra Hosp Patiala and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Ghotra works at CarePoint Health - Medical Group in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carepoint Health Christ Hospital
    176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 795-8200
  2. 2
    Navjot Ghotra, MD
    3185 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 239-1818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysteroscopy
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Fetal Ultrasound
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 17, 2022
    Excellent service! Dr. Ghotra and her staff are truly amazing! A very efficient doctor, accurate diagnosis and treatment. My husband and I felt very comfortable with her. She is very friendly and optimistic. I Highly recommend her you'd be in great hands. The positive attitude and wonderful personalities of everyone in the office really helped make my pregnancy a success. Thank you so much Dr. Ghotra and team for helping me throughout my pregnancy! You are a wonderful doctor and you have been a big reason that this pregnancy went so smoothly for me. You are incredibly kind, caring and understanding. Continue to be a blessing to others through your profession. God Bless! Forever Thankful and Grateful, Rheynacris, Jandy and our prince “ Rome Charles”
    Rheynacris — Sep 17, 2022
    About Dr. Navjot Ghotra, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    • 1558652099
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Richmond University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rajendra Hosp Patiala
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navjot Ghotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghotra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghotra works at CarePoint Health - Medical Group in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ghotra’s profile.

    Dr. Ghotra has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghotra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

