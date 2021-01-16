Dr. Navjeet Gandhok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navjeet Gandhok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navjeet Gandhok, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Dr. Gandhok works at
Locations
1
Sonoran Hematology Oncology9159 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 933-7453
2
Sonoran Hematology Oncology10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 366, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 933-7453
3
Sonoran Hematology Oncology14506 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 123, Sun City, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 933-7453
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love her she great! She cares about you she explains everything to you . Goes over things with you very kind and supportive!
About Dr. Navjeet Gandhok, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1851312789
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhok has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gandhok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gandhok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhok works at
Dr. Gandhok has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gandhok speaks Hindi.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.