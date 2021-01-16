Overview

Dr. Navjeet Gandhok, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Gandhok works at Champaign Dental Group in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.