Overview

Dr. Navita Modi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They completed their residency with HOWARD UNIVERSITY



Dr. Modi works at UM Capital Region Medical Group in Cheverly, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

