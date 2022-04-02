Dr. Navinderdeep Nijher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nijher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navinderdeep Nijher, MD
Overview
Dr. Navinderdeep Nijher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Nijher works at
Locations
-
1
Ocala Plastic Surgery3320 SW 34th Cir, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 629-8154
-
2
Villages Plastic Surgery1501 N Us Highway Ste 1001, The Villages, FL 32159 Directions (352) 750-0019
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nijher is a very courteous and friendly person he explains all my procedures in detail to me and my daughter. I would recommend Dr Nijher to anyone who is looking for a surgeon.
About Dr. Navinderdeep Nijher, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Of Cornell and Columbia Universities
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Boston University Accelerated Seven Year Medical Program
Dr. Nijher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nijher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nijher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nijher works at
Dr. Nijher has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nijher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nijher speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Nijher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nijher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nijher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nijher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.