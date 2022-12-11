Dr. Navinder Sethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navinder Sethi, MD
Overview
Dr. Navinder Sethi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
Dr. Sethi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rockville Office9601 Blackwell Rd Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 340-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sethi?
After 5 months of total agony, and 3 months of being completely bedridden, I went to see Dr. Sethi at Shady Grove Orthopedics and have him review my MRI. He agreed that surgery on L4, L4-1 & S1 was the best way to relieve my debilitating pain. Since I have several severe underlying health conditions, he was intelligent enough to know that my procedure should be done in a hospital verses a surgical center. He’s extremely knowledgeable and listened to every concern I had. After walking up after surgery I had zero pain anywhere except for my left foot which should subside with time. I can’t thank him enough for taking that pain away! I would recommend Dr. Sethi to anyone suffering from pain associated with the back and spine. He prescribed just the right amount of pain medication that was needed so as not to become addicted. To me he performed a miracle! Thank you Dr. Sethi.
About Dr. Navinder Sethi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1306840244
Education & Certifications
- Emory Spine Ctr
- Washington Univ
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sethi works at
Dr. Sethi has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sethi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sethi speaks Hindi.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.