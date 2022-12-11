Overview

Dr. Navinder Sethi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Sethi works at Shady Grove Orthopaedics in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.