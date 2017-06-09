Dr. Navinder Sawhney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawhney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navinder Sawhney, MD
Overview
Dr. Navinder Sawhney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Escondido and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Arch Health Partners Escondido Cardiology Associat1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician. Dr. Sawhney always took time to explain everything clearly, and has the most soothing and supportive bedside manner. He schedules appointments himself(!) so that's easy, and his staff is dilligent about following up.
About Dr. Navinder Sawhney, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1619174133
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego Med Center|University Of California San Diego Medical Center
- Barnes Jewish Hosp
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital|Washington University Barnes Jewish Hosp
- Washington University St Louis
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawhney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sawhney using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sawhney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawhney has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawhney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawhney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawhney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawhney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawhney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.