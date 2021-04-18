Dr. Wadehra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navin Wadehra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navin Wadehra, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U of IL and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Wadehra works at
Locations
Wellstar Cobb Northwest Georgia Onlcology6002 Professional Pkwy Ste 220, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (678) 715-9690
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Es un excelente médico, hace casi 3 años que estoy en tratamiento de cáncer con él y es muy explícito y un gran ser humano. Me siento muy segura con él. Felicitaciones Doctor!!!
About Dr. Navin Wadehra, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1396755385
Education & Certifications
- U of IL
- U of IL
- U of IL
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wadehra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wadehra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wadehra works at
Dr. Wadehra has seen patients for Liver Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wadehra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadehra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadehra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadehra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadehra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.