Dr. Navin Verma, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Navin Verma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navin Verma, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Verma works at
Locations
Orlando Sleep Medicine Center3849 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 704-8537Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came from Tequesta, FL to see doctor Verma and it was well worth the trip. The receptionist and medical staff were helpful and friendly. I didn’t have a long wait. When I saw doctor Dr. Verma he was very pleasant and knowledgeable. He spent a considerable amount of time with me, assessing the situation and reviewing all my sleep concerns and provided an initial sleep program for me to follow. I will continue to see Dr. Verma via Zoom and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Navin Verma, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1962524884
Education & Certifications
- Sleep Disorders Institute
- UMDNJ Rutgers
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Verma works at
Dr. Verma speaks Hindi and Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
