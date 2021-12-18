See All Plastic Surgeons in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Navin Singh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Navin Singh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard School Of Public Health|Harvard School Of Public Health|The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University|The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at Nova Reconstructive in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nova Reconstructive
    2755 Hartland Rd Ste 300, Falls Church, VA 22043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8072
  2. 2
    Greater Washington Plastic Surgery
    2826 Old Lee Hwy Ste 330, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8073

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Navin Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    30 years of experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English, Hindi
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    1225068786
    • 1225068786
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • John Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • John Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard School Of Public Health|Harvard School Of Public Health|The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University|The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Medical Education

