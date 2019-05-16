See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Navin Mehta, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Navin Mehta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rewa Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Mehta works at Dr. Glenn Truskin & Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Navin C. Mehta Md. PC
    305 2nd Ave Ste 10, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 505-9640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection
Malignant Otitis Externa
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 16, 2019
    Has been our Doctor for more than 25 , an amazing Doctor , but most of all , an amazing human being
    — May 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Navin Mehta, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265548168
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NY EE Infirm
    Residency
    • Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center
    Internship
    • Beekman Downtown Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Rewa Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navin Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta works at Dr. Glenn Truskin & Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mehta’s profile.

    Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

