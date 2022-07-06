See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. Navin Kaini, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Navin Kaini, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from B.P. KOIRALA INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICAL AND HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.

Dr. Kaini works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine
    2407 Ring Rd Ste 108, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 706-5787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 06, 2022
    My husband was his patient in 2021 ,he was so good with him. He has since then passed away, but I would recommend Dr Kaini to any of my family members.
    Juanice Morley — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Navin Kaini, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689821829
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • B.P. KOIRALA INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICAL AND HEALTH SCIENCE
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navin Kaini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaini works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Kaini’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

