Overview

Dr. Navin Budhwani, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Oakland, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Budhwani works at Cardiac Associates North Jersey in Oakland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.