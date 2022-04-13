Dr. Navid Ziran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navid Ziran, MD
Overview
Dr. Navid Ziran, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center.
Dr. Ziran works at
Locations
-
1
Salvatore J De Francesco MD500 W Thomas Rd Ste 850, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-2669Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Amir Vokshoor MD Med Corp. A Professional Corp.2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 760, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7475
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ziran?
Dr Ziran was contracted to Northbay Medical in Fairfield to repair my pelvis post trauma from a motorcycle accident. His skill is bar none the best I could have had. I almost died from bleeding complications and time was of the essence. He had vascular, general surgery, emergency surgery, neurology all in the OR with him. He made sure I was stabilized and he was able to repair all the damage. Without him, I would not be typing this as I would have most likely died. If you are injured, and you find out this man is your surgeon, rest easy as you’ve been blessed to have the best!
About Dr. Navid Ziran, MD
- Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1891704284
Education & Certifications
- Saint John's Health Center
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziran works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.