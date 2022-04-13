Overview

Dr. Navid Ziran, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Ziran works at Dignity Health Medical Group Chandler Orthopedics in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.