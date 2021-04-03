See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Valencia, CA
Dr. Navid Navizadeh, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (46)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Navid Navizadeh, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Dr. Navizadeh works at Navid D Navizadeh MD in Valencia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Valencia Center for Women's Health
    23823 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA 91355 (661) 243-8867

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Miscarriages
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Trichomoniasis
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Guardian
    Health Net
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    Principal Financial Group
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 03, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. Navi for three pregnancies now and love having him as a doctor. He always listens to concerns and kindly explains all available options. I have had different things occur with each pregnancy and he has expertly handled each situation. There is no doctor I would trust more.
    Krissy L — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. Navid Navizadeh, MD

    Specialties
    Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1588654693
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Maimonides Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navizadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Navizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Navizadeh works at Navid D Navizadeh MD in Valencia, CA.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Navizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

