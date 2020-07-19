Dr. Navid Nami, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navid Nami, DO
Overview
Dr. Navid Nami, DO is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Western University College of Osteopatic Medicine.
Dr. Nami works at
Locations
Island Dermatology Inc.360 San Miguel Dr Ste 501, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 720-1170
Walter S Green M.d. Medical Corporation8345 Firestone Blvd Ste 310, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 923-3001
Advanced Dermatology210 S Grand Ave Ste 208, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 914-3675
Lovelace Scientific Resources Inc2621 S Bristol St Ste 309, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (949) 720-1170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He does Great work!
About Dr. Navid Nami, DO
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1710936646
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University Schoo
- Western University College of Osteopatic Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nami has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nami has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Skin Discoloration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nami speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.