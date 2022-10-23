Dr. Navid Amirmajdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amirmajdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navid Amirmajdi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navid Amirmajdi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Stafford Hospital and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Amirmajdi works at
Locations
-
1
Northern Virginia Hematology Oncology Associates PC2079 Daniel Stuart Sq, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 491-5600
-
2
Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 813-2528
-
3
Northern Virginia Hematology Oncology Associates125 Hospital Center Blvd Ste 317, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (540) 318-8201
-
4
Northern Virginia Hematology Oncology Associates8140 Ashton Ave Ste 105, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (833) 443-6662
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amirmajdi?
He is very knowledgeable all I can say!
About Dr. Navid Amirmajdi, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1811331085
Education & Certifications
- MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amirmajdi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amirmajdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amirmajdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amirmajdi works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Amirmajdi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amirmajdi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amirmajdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amirmajdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.