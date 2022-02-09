Dr. Mahooti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navid Mahooti, MPH
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navid Mahooti, MPH is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Danvers, MA.
Locations
- 1 104 ENDICOTT ST, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6700
-
2
Harborpark Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC90 S Main St, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 344-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have renamed Dr. Mahooti to “Miracle Mahooti”. This doctor is intelligent, caring and knowledgeable. I had severe abdominal pain from prior surgeries 5 doctors could not figure out the issue. Dr Mahooti did ultrasound guided injections and eliminated my pain. This Dr is beyond amazing. I am so happy to have the honor of having him as a doctor. Thank you Doc!!!!
About Dr. Navid Mahooti, MPH
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1457537433
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
