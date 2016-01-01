Dr. Navid Khezri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khezri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navid Khezri, MD
Overview
Dr. Navid Khezri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire.
Locations
Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse800 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 315-9019
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Navid Khezri, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1477034411
Education & Certifications
- Spine Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
- Neurological Surgery, University of British Columbia
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
Frequently Asked Questions
