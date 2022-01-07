Dr. Navid Kazemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navid Kazemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navid Kazemi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Stony Brook School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Kazemi works at
Locations
-
1
Nevada Cardiology Associates3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 460, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 614-6828Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Teachers Health Trust
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kazemi?
Had an initial office visit this afternoon. Dr. Kazemi and very thorough in his examination. Very professional atmosphere at this clinical setting.
About Dr. Navid Kazemi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1346243367
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania and Hospital
- University Of Stony Brook School Of Medicine
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazemi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazemi works at
Dr. Kazemi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Carotid Artery Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.