Dr. Jamshidi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navid Jamshidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navid Jamshidi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Alton/Sand Canyon Medical Offices6650 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Navid Jamshidi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1053578526
Education & Certifications
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamshidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamshidi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamshidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamshidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamshidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.