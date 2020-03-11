Overview

Dr. Navid Hakimian, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Centinela Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Hakimian works at Ifeoma S Izuchukwu MD A Prof Med Corp in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.