Dr. Navid Hakimian, MD
Dr. Navid Hakimian, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Ifeoma S Izuchukwu MD A Prof Med Corp8540 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 116, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 836-2237
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Dr. Hakimian is wonderful! He listen to me and answered each question. Dr. Hakimian really cares about me, not just my physical health but mentally, and spiritually. I never felt rushed and I am happy to say he is now my doctor.
About Dr. Navid Hakimian, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vet Affairs Med Center W La
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Dr. Hakimian has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakimian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
