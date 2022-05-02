See All Pediatricians in Temescal Valley, CA
Dr. Navid Furutan, MD

Pediatrics
4 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Navid Furutan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temescal Valley, CA. They completed their residency with Emory University Hospital

Dr. Furutan works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Temescal Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Medical Clinic
    21634 Retreat Pkwy, Temescal Valley, CA 92883 (951) 379-4718
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Viral Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Viral Infection
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Fever
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Impetigo
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Pulmonary Disease
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Warts
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    Health Net of California
    Inland Empire Health Plan
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 02, 2022
    It is strange how some people have issues with Dr Furutan. He is the most compassionate funny doctor I have had for my kids ever. He is however direct with the truth and what my children need and maybe some people don't like that!
    — May 02, 2022
    About Dr. Navid Furutan, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1518942804
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Emory University Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Navid Furutan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furutan is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Furutan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Furutan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Furutan works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Temescal Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Furutan's profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Furutan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furutan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furutan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furutan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

