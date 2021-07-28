Dr. Navid Entezari, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Entezari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navid Entezari, DMD
Overview
Dr. Navid Entezari, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rochester, NH. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Entezari works at
Locations
Gentle Dental Rochester150 Marketplace Blvd, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 509-9360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was in bad pain Thanks to the doctors skill and light touch two teeth removed easily and relatively painless
About Dr. Navid Entezari, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1396388781
Education & Certifications
- Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine
Dr. Entezari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Entezari accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Entezari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Entezari.
