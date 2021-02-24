Dr. Navid Eghbalieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eghbalieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navid Eghbalieh, MD
Overview
Dr. Navid Eghbalieh, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Eghbalieh works at
Locations
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center15031 Rinaldi St, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 496-4530
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eghbalieh?
I trust this man and his staff with my life. 10 STAR rating in a 5 STAR system!
About Dr. Navid Eghbalieh, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1497056105
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eghbalieh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eghbalieh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eghbalieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eghbalieh works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eghbalieh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eghbalieh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eghbalieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eghbalieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.