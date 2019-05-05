Overview

Dr. Navid Ayub, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Ayub works at Southwest Network in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.