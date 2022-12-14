Dr. Naven Duggal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duggal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naven Duggal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naven Duggal, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Camillus, NY. They graduated from Faculty Of Med University Of Western Ontario and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Duggal works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Center West5700 W Genesee St Ste 225, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 487-4876
-
2
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists, PC5496 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 883-5881
-
3
Fitness Forum Physical and Occupational Therapy Pllc5719 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 251-3105
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CorVel
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- HealthNow New York, Inc.
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Martin's Point
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Pyramid Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duggal?
Dr. Duggal is very friendly to the point and explains in great detail.
About Dr. Naven Duggal, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, French
- 1841209988
Education & Certifications
- Sydney Orthopaedic Arthritis
- Faculty Of Med University Of Western Ontario
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duggal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duggal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duggal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duggal works at
Dr. Duggal has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duggal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duggal speaks French.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Duggal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duggal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duggal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.