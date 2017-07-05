Dr. Naveendra Korivi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korivi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveendra Korivi, DO
Overview
Dr. Naveendra Korivi, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Cedars Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Korivi works at
Locations
Pain Mgmt. Associates PA13636 Breton Ridge St Ste D, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 688-9160Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Korivi has been very helpful and informative when it comes to understanding where my back pain is radiating from. Very quick to call back and knows what will work best. Would recommend!
About Dr. Naveendra Korivi, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1609845106
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Baylor/Ut Alliance
- Northside Hosp
- University Of Houston University Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korivi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korivi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korivi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korivi works at
Dr. Korivi has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Arthritis of the Elbow and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Korivi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Korivi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korivi.
