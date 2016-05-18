Dr. Naveena Hemanth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemanth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveena Hemanth, MD
Dr. Naveena Hemanth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Bangalore University / Saint Johns Medical College and Hospital.
Oasis Rockville LLC3202 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 468-1001
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have found Dr. Hemanth to be an incredibly empathetic and understanding psychiatrist. My daughter has improved tremendously with her guidance and medication management.
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1063599025
- Children's National Med Center
- Bangalore University / Saint Johns Medical College and Hospital
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hemanth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hemanth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemanth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemanth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemanth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemanth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemanth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.