Dr. Naveena Allada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveena Allada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naveena Allada, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Irving, TX.
Dr. Allada works at
Locations
Irving2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 115 Bldg 2, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 256-3537
Texas Oncology-Las Colinas7200 State Highway 161 Ste 215, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 256-3537
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allada?
I was very impressed by the Docs Kindness and professionalism to explaining things to me .Ma’m thank You very mush.
About Dr. Naveena Allada, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1184826992
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allada has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Allada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.