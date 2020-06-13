Dr. Saxena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naveen Saxena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naveen Saxena, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, SC.
Dr. Saxena works at
Locations
-
1
Peace Medical Center401 Guess St Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 233-2744
-
2
Peace Medical Center-simpsonville220 Scuffletown Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 233-2744
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saxena has been my doctor since the’90s and you CANNOT find a better doctor. If not for his preventive health care measures I seriously doubt I’d be alive, June 2020. JH Bass
About Dr. Naveen Saxena, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1407802903
Frequently Asked Questions
