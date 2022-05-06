See All Cardiologists in Norwich, CT
Dr. Naveen Sablani, MD

Cardiology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Naveen Sablani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Backus Hospital and Windham Hospital.

Dr. Sablani works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    111 Salem Route 82 Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 886-0023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Backus Hospital
  • Windham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 2
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Overweight
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Use Disorder
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Aneurysm of Heart
Animal Allergies
Ankle Disorders
Anxiety
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardioversion, Elective
Carotid Artery Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Long QT Syndrome
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nausea
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Unstable Angina
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Ventricular Fibrillation
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 06, 2022
    Pleasant experience. He seems very caring.
    Maureen Davis — May 06, 2022
    About Dr. Naveen Sablani, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1326482092
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lehigh Valley Heart Institute
    Residency
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naveen Sablani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sablani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sablani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sablani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sablani works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Sablani’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sablani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sablani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sablani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sablani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

