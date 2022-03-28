Dr. Naveen Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveen Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naveen Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Palm Beach GI210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 106 Bldg 3000, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions
Palm Beach GI1397 Medical Park Blvd Ste 380, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 619-7620
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was very polite, and easy to speak with. He explained all my questions and concerns perfectly. I recommend him highly, and will return in the future
About Dr. Naveen Reddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/U Miami
- Boston Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Boston Univ
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Anemia, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reddy speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.