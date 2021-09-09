Dr. Naveen Ramineni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramineni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveen Ramineni, MD
Overview
Dr. Naveen Ramineni, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Houston Pediatric Center P.a800 Peakwood Dr Ste 4F, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (832) 232-5673
Greater Houston Physicians Medical9201 Pinecroft Dr, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 297-6300
Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital17080 Red Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 539-2900
Northwest Diagnostic Clinic2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Ste 500, Spring, TX 77389 Directions (832) 232-5673Friday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very conscientious and helpful!
About Dr. Naveen Ramineni, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1639268345
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramineni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramineni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramineni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramineni has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramineni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramineni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramineni.
