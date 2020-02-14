Overview

Dr. Naveen Pandaraboyina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.



Dr. Pandaraboyina works at Curewell Gastroenterology in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.