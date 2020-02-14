Dr. Naveen Pandaraboyina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandaraboyina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveen Pandaraboyina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naveen Pandaraboyina, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Dr. Pandaraboyina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Curewell Gastroenterology PC50 Memorial Dr Ste 114, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-4980
-
2
Umass Memorial Healthalliance-clinton Hospital60 Hospital Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 466-2899
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandaraboyina?
Quick time to an appointment, quick time to treatment. He saved my life.
About Dr. Naveen Pandaraboyina, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073533485
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandaraboyina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandaraboyina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandaraboyina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandaraboyina works at
Dr. Pandaraboyina has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandaraboyina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pandaraboyina speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandaraboyina. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandaraboyina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandaraboyina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandaraboyina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.