Dr. Naveen Mehrotra, MD

Pediatrics
4 (67)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Naveen Mehrotra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Piscataway, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Mehrotra works at Naveen Mehrotra MD in Piscataway, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    My Whole Child Pediatrics
    1315 Stelton Rd, Piscataway, NJ 08854 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 806-7516
  2. 2
    Naveen Mehrotra MD PA
    652 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 806-7988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Cough
Immunization Administration
Fever
Cough
Immunization Administration

Fever Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 67 ratings
Patient Ratings (67)
5 Star
(47)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(13)
Oct 06, 2019
Dr. Naveen Mehrotra is my 3 boys doctors since my first born was 6 months old, now my boys are 17th, 15th and 8. Dr. Mehrotra is the best doctor always professional and take his time with patients to listen and understanding the medical issue/problem, his experiences and knowledge makes a huge differences he always on point with prescription and treatment to make my kids get better since 2002. He was outstanding helping us with my oldest son treading his asthma as a baby until he grow out of this condition. The ladies at the office and the other doctors that work with him are also outstanding on accommodation appointments and providing information to the patients and parents. We a truly thankful for all the professionals that makes the differences when you visit his office with a sick child. King Regards, The Atehortua Family.
Karin Atehortua — Oct 06, 2019
About Dr. Naveen Mehrotra, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1295783025
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Residency
  • The University of Chicago Medical Center
Internship
  • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Naveen Mehrotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mehrotra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mehrotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

67 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrotra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
