Dr. Naveen Lobo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naveen Lobo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from St John's Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Cancer Care Center of Decatur1310 14th Ave Se, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 353-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lobo has been treating my dad for about 13 years. Dr. Lobo has a wealth of knowledge but has the unique gift of talking in very practical terms so we as lay people can understand the road which must be traveled. Dr. Lobo is very straight and to the point and dad trust him as a doctor but more importantly a man of character.character
About Dr. Naveen Lobo, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1023025434
Education & Certifications
- St John's Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Medical Oncology
