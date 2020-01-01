Overview

Dr. Naveen Lobo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from St John's Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Lobo works at Diabeties and Lipid Center in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.