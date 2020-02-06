Overview

Dr. Naveen Kumar, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Trinity ENT and Facial Aesthetics, LLC in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.