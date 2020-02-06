See All Otolaryngologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Naveen Kumar, DO

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Naveen Kumar, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Kumar works at Trinity ENT and Facial Aesthetics, LLC in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Trinity ENT and Facial Aesthetics, LLC
    3485 S Mercy Rd Ste 104, Gilbert, AZ 85297 (480) 558-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Rhinoseptoplasty
Balloon Sinuplasty
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Rhinoseptoplasty
Balloon Sinuplasty

Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Proctogram Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 06, 2020
    I met Dr. Kumar when I was referred to him for the removal of a thyroid nodule. He explained everything so well and was both funny and knowledgeable. He kept me calm and informed through surgery and you can barely see that I have a scar. At one point I was worried about the looks of my incision. I called the office and within minutes a Florida number called. Dr. Kumar was in Florida and called me. He had me do a selfie and send it to him. He called me back within minutes to assure me the swelling was normal. I was so relieved and impressed with his availability. At the follow up he gave me the good news- benign- right off the bat. I'd recommend him to anyone!
    Sandra B — Feb 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Naveen Kumar, DO

    Specialties
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1306038450
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naveen Kumar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar works at Trinity ENT and Facial Aesthetics, LLC in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kumar's profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

