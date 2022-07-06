See All Urologists in Floresville, TX
Dr. Naveen Kella, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Naveen Kella, MD

Urology
4.0 (47)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Naveen Kella, MD is an Urology Specialist in Floresville, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Connally Memorial Medical Center and Hill Country Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kella works at Connally Memorial Health Centers in Floresville, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Connally Memorial Health Centers
    497 10th St Ste 104, Floresville, TX 78114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 393-1730
  2. 2
    The Urology Place, San Antonio TX
    9618 Huebner Rd Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 282-1544
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Connally Memorial Medical Center
  • Hill Country Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Hypogonadism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 10 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 11 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 14 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 3 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 4 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 5 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 6 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 7 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 8 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - 9 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 1 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary - X-Linked 2 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -12 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -13 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer - Hereditary -15 Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kella?

    Jul 06, 2022
    He is a great Dr.
    Sil — Jul 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Naveen Kella, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Naveen Kella, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kella to family and friends

    Dr. Kella's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kella

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Naveen Kella, MD.

    About Dr. Naveen Kella, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154301182
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Tufts
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naveen Kella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kella has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Naveen Kella, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.