Dr. Naveen Kella, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Naveen Kella, MD is an Urology Specialist in Floresville, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Connally Memorial Medical Center and Hill Country Memorial Hospital.
Connally Memorial Health Centers497 10th St Ste 104, Floresville, TX 78114 Directions (830) 393-1730
The Urology Place, San Antonio TX9618 Huebner Rd Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (830) 282-1544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Connally Memorial Medical Center
- Hill Country Memorial Hospital
Accepts most major Health Plans.
He is a great Dr.
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1154301182
- Baylor College Medicine
- Tufts
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Stanford University
- Urology
Dr. Kella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kella has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kella speaks Arabic and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.