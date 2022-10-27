Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naveen Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naveen Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Bethesda Hospitalist Partners LLC9406 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 530-5142
Metropolitan Anesthesiologists Grp8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 896-3100Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Gupta to be very attentive and helpful when I encountered him during a hospital stay for diverticulitis. He also went out of the way to call me at home - twice - when I had concerns even though I was not yet really his patient. A follow up colonoscopy went smoothly. He seems extremely knowledgeable and I have made him my regular gastroenterologist as my previous one retired. I find his manner respectful and direct in a way that works for me. I have also found his staff (particularly Devora) to be very gracious and helpful. Four stars instead of five because I haven't been his patient for very long, and because my request for a backup antibiotics prescription to go traveling with was denied - I understand that for many people and professionals that would not be a negative.
About Dr. Naveen Gupta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Gastritis, Nausea and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.