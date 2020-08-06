Dr. Naveen Divakaruni, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Divakaruni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveen Divakaruni, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naveen Divakaruni, DO is an Urology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Locations
Advocate Medical Group - Highland - General Surgery1221 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 264-8540Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dreyer Medical Clinic2040 Ogden Ave Ste 401, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 585-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor helped me with my concerns sbout my prostate health and his traatment has worked as i now see him yearly i trust his decisions
About Dr. Naveen Divakaruni, DO
- Urology
- English, Telugu
- 1386801751
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Divakaruni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Divakaruni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Divakaruni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Divakaruni has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Divakaruni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Divakaruni speaks Telugu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Divakaruni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Divakaruni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Divakaruni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Divakaruni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.