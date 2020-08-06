Overview

Dr. Naveen Divakaruni, DO is an Urology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Divakaruni works at Advocate Health Care in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.