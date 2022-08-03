Overview

Dr. Naveen Bethi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Bethi works at Greenville Medical Associates in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.