Overview

Dr. Naveen Alam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.