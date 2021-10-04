Dr. Naveen Ahuja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahuja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveen Ahuja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naveen Ahuja, MD is a Pediatric Plastic Surgery Specialist in Skillman, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Plastic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Ahuja works at
Locations
Plastic Surgery Arts of NJ1378 Us-206 Fl 2, Skillman, NJ 08558 Directions (609) 322-8791
Plastic Surgery Arts of NJ409 Joyce Kilmer Ave Ste 2, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (609) 322-8786
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
excellent doctor I was super happy with the results !! he is very professional.
About Dr. Naveen Ahuja, MD
- Pediatric Plastic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1780834630
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
