Dr. Achar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naveen Achar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naveen Achar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Achar works at
Locations
Pinnacle Behavioral Health Ipa Pllc10 McKown Rd Ste 102, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 222-8740Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is empowering to patients who want to be self-directed.
About Dr. Naveen Achar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1831294834
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Achar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Achar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Achar works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Achar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Achar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Achar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Achar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.