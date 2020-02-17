Overview

Dr. Naveen Abraham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Abraham works at ADVOCATE MEDICAL GROUP in Des Plaines, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.