Dr. Naveeda Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naveeda Ahmed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
Augusta Rheumatology Institute LLC1109 Medical Center Dr Ste 2B, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 305-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I wanted to take time to submit a review for Dr.Ahmed and her staff. I've been seeing Dr. Ahmed now for over 16 years and have nothing but good things to say. I'm very happy that now she has her new office !! Dr.Ahmed and her staff is amazing. It is never an issue with scheduling an appointment or having paperwork done. They are always fast efficient and very customer friendly and always greet with a smile. Dr. Ahmed truly cares for her patients. Keep Up The Great Work !!!
About Dr. Naveeda Ahmed, MD
- Rheumatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1376501312
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Fatima Jinnah Med Coll Wom
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
