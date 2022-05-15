Overview

Dr. Naveed Zafar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Zafar works at Surgical Associates of Greater Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.